Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

