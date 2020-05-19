Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

