Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HMS were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

