Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

