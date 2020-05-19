Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $886,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,377,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,592,088.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,255,358.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,131 shares of company stock worth $28,298,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

SMAR opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

