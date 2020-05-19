Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,153,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

