Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 466 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

