Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.15.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

