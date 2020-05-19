Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $549,572.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,062 shares of company stock worth $23,555,100 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

