Fifth Third Bancorp Has $287,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 414.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Itron were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Itron by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Itron by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 67,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $1,145,014. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

