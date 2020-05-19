Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 926.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

NYSE:HAE opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

