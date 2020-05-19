Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,250,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 110,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter.

AWI opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWI. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

