Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after purchasing an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 843,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.