Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exponent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Exponent stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

