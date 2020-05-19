Arizona State Retirement System Takes $915,000 Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,407,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 155.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $159,118.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,869 shares of company stock valued at $23,516,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

