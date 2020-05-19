Arizona State Retirement System Sells 64,459 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

