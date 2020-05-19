Arizona State Retirement System Sells 45,660 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.