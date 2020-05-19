Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,236.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,961.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

