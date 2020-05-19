River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,961.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

