Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,236.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,961.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

