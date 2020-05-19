Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,961.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

