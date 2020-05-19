Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

