Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $390,000 in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.17% of Atlantic Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 397,666 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,857,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,090 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 120.15% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AT shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

In related news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $142,409 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.