American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

KIM stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

