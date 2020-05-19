Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,961.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

