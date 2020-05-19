Arizona State Retirement System Has $147.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,961.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.