Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,236.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,961.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

