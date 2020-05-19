BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,961.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

