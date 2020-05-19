Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,236.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,961.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

