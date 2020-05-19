Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 309 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,961.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 466 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 466 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc
Signature Bank Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Signature Bank Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $287,000 Stake in Itron, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $287,000 Stake in Itron, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Haemonetics Co.
Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Haemonetics Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report