AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,961.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

