Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,025 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

