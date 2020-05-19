State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 530,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

