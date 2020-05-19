Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $437,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

