-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $930.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 464,783 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

