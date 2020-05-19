Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after buying an additional 1,057,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

