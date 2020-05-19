HC Wainwright Trims Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Target Price to $29.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $4.91 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

