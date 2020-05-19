Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Drops By 23.7%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

