Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,462,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after buying an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after buying an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

