Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 19,071 Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

