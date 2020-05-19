Aperio Group LLC Acquires 202,633 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,633 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.52.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

