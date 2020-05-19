Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

