Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties
Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties
Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 19,071 Autoliv Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 19,071 Autoliv Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Acquires 202,633 Shares of Targa Resources Corp
Aperio Group LLC Acquires 202,633 Shares of Targa Resources Corp
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning
Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning
Johnson & Johnson Stock Position Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC
Johnson & Johnson Stock Position Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report