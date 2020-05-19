Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

OC opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

