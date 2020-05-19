Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. The firm has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

