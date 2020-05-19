Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $16,537,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

