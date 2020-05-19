W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,715 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

