Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Meta Financial Group worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $540.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

