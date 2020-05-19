Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE WRE opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

