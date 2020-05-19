Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 10,490 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

