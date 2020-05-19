BlackRock Inc. Acquires 783,232 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.25% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $183,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.